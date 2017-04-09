FAO earmarks N19b for farmers displaced by insurgency

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Nouron Macki, has said the agency has earmarked the sum of $65 million (N19.69 billion), to assist farmers displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

This intervention and assistance is to enable the displaced persons return to farming and herding activities, including fishing in the Lake Chad Basin.Macki, who was speaking at a news conference in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital said: “The affected farmers in this conflict in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states have lost all their means of livelihoods, because of Boko Haram insurgency. With this financial intervention, they will get back on their feet to feed themselves under this agency’s programme tagged:

“Restoring Agricultural Livelihood of IDPs, Returnees and Vulnerable Host Families in the North East of Nigeria,” instead of relying on food hand-outs from donor agencies.”

Macki, who said that the programme has engaged more than 200, 000 IDPs across the three insurgency affected states, explained that: “The 200, 000 farmers have been empowered to restart their livestock and fish farming, as well as crop farming.”

