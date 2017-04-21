Pages Navigation Menu

Faraday Okoro And Biyi Bandele’s ‘Nigerian Prince’ Wins $1million Grant at Tribeca Film Festival, New York

A proposed new movie on Nigerian email scammers, Nigerian Prince, written and directed by Faraday Okoro and produced by Biyi Bandele and Oscar Hernandez-Topete, has won a $1million AT&T grant at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Nigerian Prince was announced winner on Thursday, April 19 at the film fiesta after a hard-fought pitching…

