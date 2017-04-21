Faraday Okoro And Biyi Bandele’s ‘Nigerian Prince’ Wins $1million Grant at Tribeca Film Festival, New York

A proposed new movie on Nigerian email scammers, Nigerian Prince, written and directed by Faraday Okoro and produced by Biyi Bandele and Oscar Hernandez-Topete, has won a $1million AT&T grant at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Nigerian Prince was announced winner on Thursday, April 19 at the film fiesta after a hard-fought pitching…

The post Faraday Okoro And Biyi Bandele’s ‘Nigerian Prince’ Wins $1million Grant at Tribeca Film Festival, New York appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

