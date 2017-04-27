Farmer beheads 6-year-old son, cuts off his hands for sale [PHOTOS]
A 31-year-old farmer, Abdul Salam, has been arrested by the police for butchering his six-year-old son. Salam was said to have cut off his sons head and legs at Adidaase, near Amanso Amenfi in Wassa Amenfi of western region, Ghana. An eyewitness, who spoke to Energy FM of Prestea, disclosed that the boy went missing […]
