Farmers clashes: Cattle breeders laud FG’s plans to hold dialogue on herdsmen
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Thursday commended the Federal Government for its plans to hold a national dialogue to end herdsmen-farmers conflicts across the country. The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made the commendation, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday. Ngelzarma said that the dialogue, which […]
