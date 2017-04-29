Farooq Kperogi: Nigeria’s future is sadly still in its past

by Farooq Kperogi The other day I was reflecting on Nigerians’ new favourite pastime: endless griping about the increasingly disabling…

Read » Farooq Kperogi: Nigeria’s future is sadly still in its past on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

