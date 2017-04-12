Fashola Tasks NERC, Operators On Reliable Power Supply

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to step up action in regulating the activities of operators while stressing strict compliance by operators and consumers so as to meet the target of affordable and reliable power supply.

The charge was part of the points on the communiqué issued and read by a NERC Commissioner, Prof. Frank Okafor, at the end of the 14th Power Sector Monthly Stakeholders Meeting hosted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the National Control Centre in Oshogbo, Osun State on Monday which was chaired by the Honourable Minister.

The Minister who stressed that the purpose of the Nigerian Electricity Industry (NESI) is to ensure that citizens can access power safely, reliably, and consistently urged NERC to ensure fair play for electricity providers and consumers and apply sanctions or give commendation where necessary in its bid to ensure compliance.

The Market Operator (TCN) announced a 9 per cent improvement in energy delivered to DusCos for February as against that of January.

Much earlier in his opening remark, the TCN interim CEO/MD, Engr Usman Gur Garba, outlined some salient steps being taken by the company to reposition for optimal performance that will guarantee the desired transformation in the power sector.

In the same vein, while speaking on what NERC is putting in place to ensure a vibrant electricity supply industry and full compliance with operational guidelines, its vice-president, Engr Sanusi Garba, said among other measures, the commission has moved to dece tralise management of market revenues collected from all customers which hitherto has been the exclusive mandate of the DiaCos.

Meanwhile, the federal government signed an agreement between two solar energy companies. The agreement took place at the ministry of power, works and housing.

In attendance was the minister of power, works and housing, chairman/CEO of Afrinergia power Ltd, Bestman Uwadia, CEO of Cosmos, Henry C. Opara and other stakeholders of the power sector. This agreement is between the government and investors of solar power developers (Cosmos solar power developers and Afrinergia power Ltd).

The minister during his opening speech welcomed the development while encouraging more investors into the sector. He also commended local investors for investing in Nigeria in the renewable energy sector. The minister further assured that the federal government is fully committed in achieving 30% of renewable energy by the year 2030 and that the government will support local investments to develop the sector.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

