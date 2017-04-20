Fayose blasts Buhari over suspension of SGF, DG

Following the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency NIA, Ayo Oke.The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the suspension over their alleged involvement in controversial matters as an afterthought and a deliberate cover-up. Mr. Oke was suspended after his …

