Fayose blasts Buhari over suspension of SGF, DG
Following the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency NIA, Ayo Oke.The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the suspension over their alleged involvement in controversial matters as an afterthought and a deliberate cover-up. Mr. Oke was suspended after his …
The post Fayose blasts Buhari over suspension of SGF, DG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG