Fayose: Buhari must govern physically, not through proxies

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s persistent absence from state functions, especially the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, asking whether or not the president was now governing the country by proxy. He said; “Every day, what we hear is President said this, President said that without seeing the President […]

The post Fayose: Buhari must govern physically, not through proxies appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

