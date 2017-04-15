Fayose imposes curfew as communal clash claims 3 in Ekiti – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Fayose imposes curfew as communal clash claims 3 in Ekiti
Daily Post Nigeria
Three young persons have been confirmed dead after a clash allegedly caused by members of a group identified as Federation of Igbara-odo Students' Union. DAILY POST leant that the union, which allegedly comprises of current students and old …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG