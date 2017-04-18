Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose increases maternity leave to 16 weeks

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has approved an increase in the maternity leave period for women in its public service from 12 to 16 weeks. Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Information, Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Kola Ajumobi, said this on Monday at a public enlightenment forum in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

