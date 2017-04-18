Fayose increases maternity leave to 16 weeks
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has approved an increase in the maternity leave period for women in its public service from 12 to 16 weeks. Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Information, Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Kola Ajumobi, said this on Monday at a public enlightenment forum in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. […]
