Fayose, OUK & Nnamdi Kanu: A lesson for Igbo leaders

Governor Ayo Fayose and Femi Fani-Kayode on April 25 made Igbo political elite look like comic characters by doing what one has long expected from them.

No doubt OUK was an exception as he was the first Igbo major political elite to visit Nnamdi Kanu in prison , Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State became the first serving Governor to identify with the IPOB leader. I salute the courage of these men.

Kanu is standing trial on a trumped up charges of treason. His crime was the audacity to speak up against the discrimination and injustice against the Igbo by the current APC government. Nnamdi Kanu through his Radio Biafra called for the independent state of Biafra based on the fact that the North is dragging the rest of the country backwards and that the indigenous people of Biafra has right to self determination. For the uncommon courage to speak the truth to power he was accused of treason and clamped into jail.

But this true son of Biafra remain unbowed despite intimidation and harassment. He never surrendered his belief for a mess of porridge.

Yes on the 25th of April Nnamdi Kanu was granted yet another ‘’bail” having been granted several bails in the past which the Federal Government never respected. The disobedience to court order irked many and elevated Kanu into a national icon and prisoner of conscience.

No citizen of Nigeria should be so unjustly treated. Unfortunately, Nnamdi is not the only Nigeria being mistreated and dehumanized. Nigeria has become on big prison yard. Virtually everyone that has raised a voice against the unjust policies of this government has been subjected to pains and blackmail which have been elevated to official state policy.

Understandably, Kanu’s latest bail elicited jubilation across the nation especially from his supporters. But before we roll out the drums we must note the stringent conditions attached to the bail which makes it a no bail.

Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail on health grounds because he needs quick & proper medical attention which to me is scary ; he is expected to provide three sureties , one of whom must be a serving Senator, the other a Jewish religious leader and the 3rd, a highly respected person in Nigeria and must own a land in Abuja. The bail bond is N100 million for each surety. For a man who loves to talk Nnamdi Kanu was ordered never to grant any press interview pending the outcome of his trial. He will not be in a gathering of more than 10 persons. The judge on the matter Justice Binta Nyako said Kanu’s bail will be revoked if any of the orders are flouted.

If anyone is comfortable with this sort of bail, I’m not! Kanu is very right in rejecting the bail. This bail crafted by the DSS inside Aso Rock and handed down to the judge to read out is in my view no bail.

Which Nigerian Senator or highly respected person will agree to be Nnamdi Kanu’s surety under this type of regime and he/she won’t be afraid of being tagged “Biafra supporter” and subsequently PERSECUTED by the powers that be. The reality here is that no Nigerian Senator will agree to stand surety for Nnamdi Kanu because this is a very wicked and satanic regime.

Why will a Nigerian court require a Nigerian citizen to provide a Jewish religious leader as surety. Why not a Christian leader, Islamic leader or a traditional religious leader? Why Jewish ?

It’s very unfortunate that the Judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man is now under the firm control of a fascist regime. The cabals that control the executive already control and own everything; they own our politics, our economy and our money. Even the CBN is controlled by them. The same cartel control the water we drink and the air we breathe, they now control the judges to complete their vicious cycle of enslaving and subjugating us all.

They don’t care about the future but only about the dark interest they represent. Unrestrained fascism is evil and should be challenged. The media knows about this but will never write about it. Our elites knows about this but cannot speak out for fear of losing their freedom and influence in a polity quickly sliding into dictatorship.

Throughout history, there have always been powerful people who work secretly behind the scenes to advance their own selfish objectives, often to the detriment of the people. They exist everywhere down to our local politics. As a writer, I have had views of powerful men confided to me privately. Many powerful men in politics are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak against it. These powerful elements have owned the government. It doesn’t matter whether it is a military or civilian government, they own it. The fear of them is the beginning of wisdom

Andrew Jackson, America’s 7th president wrote, “I weep for the liberty of my country when I see at this early days of its successful experiment the rights of the people have been bartered for promises of office.”

In the mid-1900s, President Dwight Eisenhower added this, “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by business men. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

And shortly before his assassination, President John F. Kennedy added this: “The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings.”

The situation is no different today in Nigeria. A few financial elements made rich by the people in power and societies who operate mostly behind the scenes, and keep their objectives secret from the public, largely own and control everything from our politics to the economy.

When the owners of Nigeria decided to remove former President Jonathan, they conspired and arranged all manner of forces against him. It doesn’t matter that their substitute lacked the capacity to deliver on the change they promised.

The interest that converged to take power in 2015 using APC as an alternative vehicle had their objective well defined. They wanted political power so that they will control all the nation’s strategic interest.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

