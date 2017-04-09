Fayose vs Fayemi: Keep entertaining yourself, Nigerians – Minister mocks Governor
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said he was not prepared to respond to all the antics of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Fayemi urged Fayose to continue to entertain himself and Nigerians with his Iaughable comments. Fayose had last week alleged […]
Fayose vs Fayemi: Keep entertaining yourself, Nigerians – Minister mocks Governor
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG