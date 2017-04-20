Fayose: Why I Can’t Release Those Imprisoned for Alleged Political Murders

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said his government has found it difficult to release some Ekiti indigenes being detained for politically-motivated killings because the issues have to do with strict compliance with the rule of law.

The governor also described prison facilities in Nigerian as dilapidated, calling on the federal government to effect serious overhauling in the interest of the inmates. He urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency, upgrade all facilities in the prisons across the country.

The governor said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday after visiting the prisons to examine the state of the facilities.

He said this in reaction to the pleadings by some spouses of the inmates, especially those whose husbands were in prison for crimes of political violence, and appealing to him to release them.

Fayose was escorted to the place by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ayodeji Daramola.

Those being imprisoned for alleged politically-motivated killings include former Chairman of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, Chief Rotimi Olabiwonu; his predecessor, Mr. Bayo Aderiye; the Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress in Ekiti, Mr. Niyi Adedipe; Mr. Sola Adenijo among others.

They were being detained for the deaths of Mr. Ayo Jeje and Chief Omolafe Aderiye, the ex-Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Ekiti.

However, the governor could not ensure their release as Justice Daramola advised that due process needed to be followed before Fayose can veto their release.

“My hands are tied because I have to follow due process because left to me, I would have loved to release all inmates.

“We will definitely pardon some inmates but we have to follow the due process. We must have the facts and figures before vetoing their release. We have come to see the facilities in the prisons and how we can help. We have seen the facilities and we are not happy about them.

“The buildings houses almost 200 people but whatever their offences are, they are still entitled to good condition of living.

“We therefore appeal to the federal government to upgrade the facilities available for prison inmates in the state.

“The walls surrounding the prison are vulnerable that was why we

experienced the recent prison break, but that would not happen again. As a state government, we will support the prison with additional building, a borehole, health and toilet facilities.

“We appeal to the government to live up to their responsibilities. I also appeal to the prison inmates to be of good ‎conduct so they can get pardon‎‎. Also, make sure that you repent truly.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

