Fayose would meet his comeuppance at the appropriate time – Fayemi – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Fayose would meet his comeuppance at the appropriate time – Fayemi
The minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state will get his due reward at the appropriate time. READ ALSO: Federal government declares Mondays, Wednesdays as Made-in-Nigeria Dress …
Fayose vs Fayemi: Keep entertaining yourself, Nigerians – Minister mocks GovernorDaily Post Nigeria
You can't drag me to the mud, Fayemi tells FayoseTheCable
Ekiti 2018: Anxiety in APC over guber ticketThe Nation Newspaper

all 7 news articles »

