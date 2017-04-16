FBI Declares Nigerian Man Wanted for Fraudulent E-Mail Scheme resulting in a total loss of $5million
A Nigerian man who goes by the name of Kelechi Declan James has been declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in relation to a fraudulent e-mail scheme which cost the victims losses to the tune of 5 million USD. Releasing a press release calling for anyone with useful information to contact them, […]
