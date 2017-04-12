FBI got court order to monitor ex-Trump adviser in Russia probe
The FBI secured a court order in 2016 to secretly surveil the communications of Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, as the agency investigates possible ties between the campaign and Russia. The Washington Post citing law enforcement and other U.S. officials reported that the warrant for Page was obtained last…
