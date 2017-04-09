FCT Minister, Justice Auta, Others Thumb-up For JK Gadzama LLP Golf Tourney

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta have both paid a glowing tribute to the JK Gadzama LLP Golf tournament marking its 10th edition this year, saying the event has become an important tournament in the anal of golf in the country.

FCT Minister, who performed the tee-off of the 2017 edition of the annual event at IBB International Golf and Country Club course, Abuja, yesterday, said he is proud of JK Gadzama LLP Golf tournament contribution to the development of sports in FCT and the country.

The minister, who was represented by the chairman of FCT Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal, Prince Olusayi Lufadeju, congratulated JK Gadzama (SAN) for his continuing sponsorship of the tournament. “The importance of this tournament is what was in the mind of the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello to send me to represent him here for the official tee-off of the event.

“This is the 10th edition of the tournament and we are very proud of its contribution to the development of sports in FCT and the country. I congratulate JK Gadzama (SAN) for continuing to sponsor this tournament,” he said.

In his remark, Justice Ibrahim Auta, applauded JK Gadzama for providing a forum for golfers to network, socialized and exercising their bodies. He implored others to emulate Gadzama and contribute their quota to the development of golf and humanity.

“I congratulate Gadzama (SAN) for provide a forum every year for golfers to come, networking, socialize and exercise themselves which is good for both the players and club.

“The tournament is improving every year and turnout for this year edition is very impressive. I encourage others to emulate Gadzama by sponsors this kind of tournament and it will be better for all of us.”

Also, the vice-captain of the IBB Golf Club, Sunday Ameh (SAN), described the yearly event as one of the major tournaments in the anal calendar of the club, saying both members of the club and other golfers look forward to the championship every year.

“JK Gadzama is one of the major tournaments in the anal calendar of the IBB International Golf and country Club. It is an event we look forward to every year. And apart from the members of the IBB Golf club, golfers from other clubs equally look forward to participate,” he said.

The sponsor, Joe K. Gadzama said the focus of this year event is charity. “The uniqueness of the 10th edition of tournament is that the focus is now on charity. It is now charity for orphans and windows. At the end of the tournament, the club and our humble selves will come together and whatever has been raised will be add to what we have as a corporate entity and donate to charity.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

