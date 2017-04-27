FCT NYSC to hold trade fair, showcase handcraft of corps members
Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, says the scheme has concluded plans to hold a trade fair to showcase and market various handcrafts made by corps members. Salawu told the Nigerian Pilot in Abuja on Thursday that the fair was part of efforts to key into the present administration’s economic recovery plans. He said it […]
