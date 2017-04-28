Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FCT police kill cattle rustler, recover 109 cows, 29 sheep

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

POISED to combat crime and frustrate criminals out of circulation, Police operatives attached to Kwali Divisional Headquarters on patrol at Kwali village in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT have dislodged and recovered one pump action gun, two live cartridges, 109 cows and 29 sheep from a dare devil armed robbery syndicate which specialises in cattle […]

The post FCT police kill cattle rustler, recover 109 cows, 29 sheep appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.