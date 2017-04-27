Fear of insecurity delays conduct of voters registration exercise in LGA

Yola – Mr Salihu Ya,u , the Adamawa Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), on Thursday, said the insecurity rumour pervading the Madagali Local Government Area of the state, delayed the conduct of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise in the area.

Ya,u in an interview in Yola, on Thursday, said that he was impressed with the turn out of people and the smooth registration exercise in other parts of the state.

“In Madagali Local Government Area, the Continuous Voters Registration exercise in Madagali Local Government Area of the state is put on hold because we are still accessing the security situation in the area.

” You know what is happening there ; there is the rumour of insecurity,” Ya,u said.

He said that in spite of the security challenges, the commission had sent its officers to the area to conduct stakeholders’ meeting with security operatives and other relevant agencies to assess the situation.

Ya,u said that the commission was not sure whether or not it could continue with the registration exercise in the area.

The commissioner said that the registration exercise would be put on hold until when there was a security report that guaranteed the safety of the exercise in the area.

He confirmed that the exercise was smoothly going on in all the remaining 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

