Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fed Govt can realise N3tr yearly from maritime, says ministry official – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fed Govt can realise N3tr yearly from maritime, says ministry official
The Nation Newspaper
THE Federal Government can realise N3trillion from maritime yearly if the sector is structured, a top Federal Ministry of Finance official has said. The official, who asked not to be named, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invest part of the money …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.