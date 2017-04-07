Federal Government reconstitutes 23 federal universities
The Federal government has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years. The President also approved the the reconstitution of the Boards of 19 agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Education for a period of four years. The …
