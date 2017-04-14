Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Polytechnic Bida Opens Campus Radio.

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

A Radio station has finally been established in Bida Poly.The Rector Dr Abubakar Zukogi, acted on his words. The station, which is situated at the Mass Communication Department complex, is equipped with modern equipment for the training of students to attaining professionalism, which the rector said remains an objective of his administration. Zukogi, a seasoned …

