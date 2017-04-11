Pages Navigation Menu

Federal University Kashere Employed 7 First Class Graduands

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

The Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state has given  employment to seven graduands of the institution who obtained First Class degrees at the second convocation held on Saturday.  Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Alhassan Muhammad Gani, stated this at the convocation ceremony where 309 students obtained first degrees in their respective field of study.He said …

