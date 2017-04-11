Federal University Kashere Employed 7 First Class Graduands
The Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state has given employment to seven graduands of the institution who obtained First Class degrees at the second convocation held on Saturday. Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Alhassan Muhammad Gani, stated this at the convocation ceremony where 309 students obtained first degrees in their respective field of study.He said …
