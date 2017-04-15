Pages Navigation Menu

Federal University Of Technology Akure Vacancy (Updated).

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the under listed vacant positions in the University (Federal University of Technology Akure). 1. DIRECTOR (LEGAL UNIT) CONTISS 15 (N2.242.999.00- N2,886.591.00)  Qualification required;  A good first degree in law from a recognized University with at least fifteen (15) …

Comment

