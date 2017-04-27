Federal University Of Technology Owerri Expels Students For Gross Misconduct.

The senate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, (FUTO) has approved the expulsion of some students for gross misconduct. This was done to inculcate discipline in other students. The names of these students are listed below. S/N NAME REG. NO. DEPART 1 COLLINS OGBONNA 20121811831 FISHERIE AQUACU TECHNOLOGY 2 ELVIS ONUOHA 20121795181 ANIMAL SCIENCE …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria.

