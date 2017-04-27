Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Of Technology Owerri Expels Students For Gross Misconduct.

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The senate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, (FUTO) has approved the expulsion of some students for gross misconduct. This was done to inculcate discipline in other students. The names of these students are listed below. S/N NAME REG. NO. DEPART 1 COLLINS OGBONNA 20121811831 FISHERIE AQUACU TECHNOLOGY 2 ELVIS ONUOHA 20121795181 ANIMAL SCIENCE …

The post Federal University Of Technology Owerri Expels Students For Gross Misconduct. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.