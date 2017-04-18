Federal workers in A’Ibom moan over 4-yr blackout – Vanguard
Vanguard
Federal workers in A'Ibom moan over 4-yr blackout
UYO — FEDERAL civil and public servants occupying the Federal Secretariat, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have cried out to Federal Government to save them from inhuman working conditions they have been subjected to during the last four years at the …
