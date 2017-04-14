Federation polls: Ministry stops Gumel,Umar, others – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Federation polls: Ministry stops Gumel,Umar, others
The Punch
Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Thursday in Abuja announced the guidelines for the national sports federation elections. The guidelines, which were announced at a stakeholders meeting at the National Stadium, Abuja, effectively ruled out some …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG