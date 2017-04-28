Turkey bans dating shows, fires 4000 officials under emergency – eNCA
eNCA
Turkey bans dating shows, fires 4000 officials under emergency
eNCA
A woman shows her hand, which reads "Tayyip Erdogan", as she waits for the arrival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at Esenboga Airport in Ankara. Photo: Reuters / Stringer. ISTANBUL – Turkey on Saturday fired almost 4,000 public officials and …
