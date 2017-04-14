Fela! The Concert Lagos Kicks Off With An Applaudable First Show

Smooth FM, connoisseurs of world class entertainment, gave Lagos its most memorable musical experience as Fela! The Concert Lagos kicked off with its first show.

Well attended by Afro beats enthusiasts and lovers, influencers and celebrities, the show played host to an enviable star studded guests.

Fela! The Concert Lagos presented a dynamic perspective of the original performance to the audience as it amplified the musical elements and tunes from the Broadway Musical shows leaving the crowd with a feeling of nostalgia for the music legend Fela Anikulapo – Kuti.

The concert features the cast of the Tony Award winning Broadway Musical such as Sarh Nguajah who plays Fela, Iris Wilson (Female Ensemble), Rue Brown (Female Ensemble), Jason Herbert (Male Ensemble), Afi Bijou (Female Ensemble), Shawn Fisher (Female Ensemble) and Olutayo Bosede, a Nigerian actor and dancer whose first tour with the band is the current Fela! The Concert Lagos.

Featuring energetic dance performances and flawless musical renditions, the band and performers re-enacted the spirit of the Afro beats’ maestro, Fela in a 2-hour performance while engaging the excited audience.

Guests were also treated to a Fela! inspired make up by Zaron Cosmetics which will continue throughout the show.

Setting a remarkable standard for a first day show, Fela! The Concert Lagos is set to take the notch higher today for its second night.

Day 2 Show: Friday, 14th April 2017

Press Accreditation: 6pm

Cocktail: 7pm

Show Time: 8pm prompt.

Sponsors: Smooth FM, Lagos State and Lagos @ 50

Partners: DSTV, Africa Magic, EbonyLife TV, Swift 4G, UBER, Mansard, WakaNow, Zaron, Diageo, IMAX Theatre, Africa Movies Channel, Business Day, BellaNaija, Pulse NG, The Guardian, Guardian Life, Guardian Arts, Lost in Lagos, City FM, 360 Nobs and Connect Nigeria.

The post Fela! The Concert Lagos Kicks Off With An Applaudable First Show appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

