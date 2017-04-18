Female gospel singer leaves Kenyans confused after proposing to boyfriend
Two years after gospel singer Sarah Nanaa busted her boyfriend cheating hours before their wedding, she’s ready to try again – In 2015, she was forced to cancel off her wedding after realising that her fiancé was cheating with her best friend – In 2017, she has proposed to her boyfriend Marriage has been eluding …
The post Female gospel singer leaves Kenyans confused after proposing to boyfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG