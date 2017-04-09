Female lawmakers frown at 57 all-men LG chairmen nominees in Oyo

…As house drops 2, clears 55

Female lawmakers in the Oyo State House of Assembly condemned the 57- all-men nominee list for the position of caretakers in the 33 local government areas (LGAs) and 35 local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Ajimobi had penultimate week sent 57 names of the nominees to the house for screening.

‎The list consists 28 names of appointees as caretaker chairmen for 28 local government areas and another 29 names for 29 local council development areas (LCDAs) recently created by the state.

The female legislators, however, called for nomination of qualified women for the positions in the subsequent exercise.

Reacting separately on the report of the committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Olawumi Oladeji (Ogbomoso North) and her Finance and Appropriation counterpart, Bolanle Agbaje (Ibadan North 1), described the list that does not have a single woman as “gender biased” and an attempt to silence the women folk.

Oladeji in her explanation, said the list was targeted at “discriminating against women”.

While citing the examples of herself, Hilary Clinton and other women who have excelled in their chosen careers, Oladeji drew the attention of the house to the Beijing conference of China in 1995 and the 35 percent affirmative action which reserves at least 35percent slots for women in any elective or non-elective positions in Nigeria.

According to her, “Women should be given the opportunity, there is no single female here, I have been in this house performing my duties likewise other women have been performing too; Hilary Clinton performed well as Secretary of State in the USA. There are examples of women who have performed well too.

“My submission is that subsequently, there should be slots for women. Women should be nominated”.

The Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, while responding said: “Your submission is noted, the committee has noted it, so it is inside the report and we have already noted the observation. It is part of our recommendations.

Agbaje, who summoned courage to draw the attention of her colleagues, said it was wrong that there is no single woman nominated to head the council areas.

The speaker of the male-dominated house, which consists 30 men and only two women, informed that suggestions raised by the two lawmakers have been noted.

Adeyemo, however, said that the fault was not from the house but from the executive, adding that the house does not have right to nominate but to screen.

Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bolaji Badmus (Akinyele 2), earlier in his report informed that his committee cleared 55 nominees and dropped those who could not meet up with the required certificates and screening processes.

Those that were dropped according to him are Mudasir Agbaje (Irepo LGA) and Taiwo Adeleke (Asabari LCDA).

He said the house has requested for re-nomination of two new nominees from the State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to fill the gap.

However, Chairman House Committee on Information, Josuha Oyebamiji (Akinyele 1), informed journalists that the house dropped the duo due to failure to produce the necessary certificates and low performances at the screening.

“They were dropped for two reasons, paper qualifications and low performances at the screening. You have to be physically, mentally and psychologically fit to head a local government; they are like mini governor in their respective locations. We expect them to be intelligent and able to manage interactions among the people. We are not looking for people who cannot govern our people well,” Oyebamiji said.

The post Female lawmakers frown at 57 all-men LG chairmen nominees in Oyo appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

