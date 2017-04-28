Femi Adesina: President Buhari Will Not Resign
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal will not resign and that those asking him to, are “merely expressing their opinions.” Based on report, Adesina stated this during an interactive session with journalists, at the launch of Olusegun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against The Run […]
