Femi Adesina Rules Out Possibility of President Buhari’s Resignation over his Health
Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the possibility of his principal’s resignation over his health condition. Adesina who said those making the call are “merely expressing their opinions,” made this known while speaking to journalists at the public presentation of the book “Against the Run of Play; How […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
