Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Adesina Rules Out Possibility of President Buhari’s Resignation over his Health

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the possibility of his principal’s resignation over his health condition. Adesina who said those making the call are “merely expressing their opinions,” made this known while speaking to journalists at the public presentation of the book “Against the Run of Play; How […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.