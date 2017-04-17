Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) And His Wife, Precious Dedicate Their Son, Aragorn At COZA Church in Abuja

Nigeria’s former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu dedicated their son, Aragorn at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Church in Abuja on Sunday.

The excited man who shared the photo wrote; “My wife Precious and I dedicated our beautiful son Aragorn to the Lord
Jesus Christ at COZA Church in Abuja yesterday. Congrats son!”

