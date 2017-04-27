FG adopts 5 year national anti corruption strategy

The Federal Government has rolled out a five year strategic plan in a bid towards institutionalizing the fight against corruption in the country with the adoption and validation of the harmonized National Anti-corruption Strategy (NACS).

The document according to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is a Five-year strategy plan which aims at presenting a common and united platform of all stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

It also involves prevention of corruption, public engagement, campaign for ethical reorientation, enforcement and sanctions and recovery of proceeds of corruption.

The AGF, who was represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation Taiwo Abidogun during the Adoption / Validation Meeting on the Harmonization of the National Anti-corruption Strategy in Abuja, expressed optimism that the strategy will be viewed by the international community as Nigeria’s supportable and sustainable effort in taking concrete steps in creating a sustainable policy framework to tackle corruption head on in all ramifications.

He canvassed for unconditional support and cooperation of all well meaning Nigerians and the international community in ensuring that the draft of the strategy was validated and adopted to achieve the vision of a Nigeria free of corruption for sustainable human development.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that one of the cardinal objectives of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to fight corruption in all its ramified manifestations including the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption, recovery, of stolen assets and putting mechanisms, systems and processes in place to profitably manage stolen and recovered assets.

“This five year strategy will provide a framework to improve the anti-corruption regime in Nigeria by focusing on key areas of policy improvement, institution strengthening and technical support in the public and private sectors as well as society as a whole”, he said.

Similarly, Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), noted that besides other indices, the fact that some of our elites who love and worship money are now dumping loads of cash in odd places and denying their ownership is proof-positive that the efforts in the fight against corruption is yielding efforts.

