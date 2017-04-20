FG appoints new management for NEXIM Bank

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Abubakar Bello as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the president had also approved the appointment of Dr Bala Bello and Mrs Stella Okotete as Executive Directors, Corporate Services and Business Development respectively.

Bolaji said the appointments were with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, the newly appointed managing director was an Executive Director in charge of North-East and North-West zones at Unity Bank.

