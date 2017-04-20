Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG appoints new management for NEXIM Bank

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Abubakar Bello as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) made this known  in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the president had also approved the appointment of Dr Bala Bello and Mrs Stella Okotete as Executive Directors, Corporate Services and Business Development respectively.

Bolaji said the appointments were with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, the newly appointed managing director was an Executive Director in charge of North-East and North-West zones at Unity Bank.

 

The post FG appoints new management for NEXIM Bank appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.