FG begins construction of N500m earth dam water scheme in Otuo, Edo

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of an Earth Dam at Otuo in the Owan-East Local Government Area of Edo, in line with its policy to provide potable water to rural dwellers across the country.

The Managing Director of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, Saliu Ahmed, stated this during the flag-off ceremony of the project in Otuo on Saturday.

Ahmed said the project would be handled by Jurgen Nigeria Ltd, adding that the water scheme will serve the people of Otuo and several other communities in Owan-East and Owan-West local government areas of the state.

“The funds for this project have been fully appropriated. And it is in the kitty of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority.

“We will not have awarded the contract unless we were certain that the funds are with us. One thing that I can assure you is that we have the funds,’’ he said.

Ahmed said that the water project is made up of two phases, with first phase on the construction of the dam, while the second phase is on the construction of an access road to the dam.

“The first phase entails construction of the earth dam and the other works, while the second phase encompasses the construction of the access road, which has also already been designed.

“We are also going to have an asphalted road linking the dam to the Otuo community, as well as treatment plants and reticulation, to provide water for Otuo and all the neighbouring communities.

“One fact is certain, we have set the ball rolling. No one will go to sleep until this is fully delivered and it shall be fully delivered,’’ he said.

The facilitator of the project, Pally Iriase (APC-Edo), representing the Owan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the construction of the dam, worth N500 million, would ensure sustainable potable water in the local government.

“This choice of this project is borne out of my desire to reduce the burden that my people have had to suffer due to lack of potable water.

“People have died needlessly, people have contacted diseases they ordinarily may not have contacted.

“Before now I have been doing a lot of boreholes, mini-water schemes, solar- powered boreholes. These boreholes are not sustainable over a longtime, while in some, criminal elements go after the submersible pumps.

“There was no other thing to think about, except an earth dam that will ensure sustainable pipe-borne water for a very large area of Owan-East and Owan-West local government areas,’’ he said.

The lawmaker also said that the water project would also boost agriculture in the area, adding that the project would as well enhance the developmental desires of the state government in agriculture, for wealth creation.

“This dam is key to a major policy thrust of the Federal Government. The Federal Government is now going into massive construction of dams to boost agriculture.

“This is one project that will enhance the developmental desires of the state government. We have attracted this, and once this dam is in place, we will now have a large volume of water for farming,’’ he said.

The contractor handling the project, Tony Idirisu, said the comprehensive earth dam water scheme would entail the construction of a 1.5 metres high dam and is to provide about 3.47 million cubic litres of water.

“We have all the equipment on site and we are hoping that in the next couple of days, the environment will definitely change.

“Well, it is an earth dam, completely homogenous, the height is 1.5 metres and along the axis, the dam will be 192 metres in length.

“It is going to take care of a lot of communities, as long as water empowerment is concerned. We are harnessing well over 3.47 million cube litres of water,’’ he said.

Idrissu said that the project is to be completed within 12 months and sued for the cooperation of the host community to achieve the target.

The post FG begins construction of N500m earth dam water scheme in Otuo, Edo appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

