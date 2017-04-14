FG begins negotiations with Boko Haram members to release Chibok girls

President Muhammadu Buhari, has reassured Nigerians, most especially parents of the remaining missing Chibok girl that his administration will continue to push harder until the girls are released. He also confirmed that the Federal Government had reached out to Boko Haram terrorist group through intermediaries, the President said his administration was willing to bend backwards …

