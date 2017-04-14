Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG begins negotiations with Boko Haram members to release Chibok girls

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, has reassured Nigerians, most especially parents of  the remaining missing Chibok girl that his administration will continue to push harder until the girls are released. He also confirmed that the Federal Government had reached out to Boko Haram terrorist group through intermediaries, the President said his administration was willing to bend backwards …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG begins negotiations with Boko Haram members to release Chibok girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.