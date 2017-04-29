Pages Navigation Menu

FG Cancels Statewide Clean Up Exercise Due To JAMB Mock Exam

The Federal Government has called on all the State Governments to allow free movement of people on Saturday, 29 April 2017 because of the JAMB mock examination scheduled to hold tomorrow across the nation. Every last Saturday of the month is usually used as a day for clean up exercise in most states in the …

