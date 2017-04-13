FG commences digital skills training programme for 125,000 youths

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (OSSAP-SDGs) has commenced a digital skills training programme for 125, 000 youths across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said this in a statement issued by Janet McDickson, the Head of Information and Communications, OSSAP-SDGs in Abuja on Thursday.

Orelope-Adefulire said the training, holding in all the Senatorial Districts across the country was organised in collaboration with Google through its vendor, MindTheGap.

According to her, the training has as its theme: Diversifying the Nigerian Economy: Enabling Youth through Digital Skills Training.

The senior special assistant explained that the programme was designed to empower youths with digital skills in line with technological advancement.

Orelope-Adefulire said the idea was for the youth to take advantage of opportunities that abound in the technology sector to develop themselves and the country.

“The digital skills training will put the youth in a better stead to run and grow their businesses more efficiently.

“To me, this is not just a training, this is empowerment with the tool of life,” she said.

The presidential aide noted that the positive impact of technology cuts across all aspects of human endeavour, especially in commerce, science and medicine.

According to her, the initiative is in line with the goals and targets of the SDGs.

“For us, to attain all-round sustainable development across the indices clearly outlined in the SDGs, we must make the youth focus on the long and medium term strategy.

“SDG Goal 8 succinctly puts it in the right perspective. It calls on countries to promote full productive employment and decent work for all,” Orelope-Adefulire added.

