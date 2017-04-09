FG committed to promoting entrepreneurship among youths

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will continue to promote entrepreneurship development among youths in order to make them self-reliant.

Osinbajo spoke on Sunday at an album launch which held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus Embassy Parish, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the album, “The Ambience,” was a project of Ifeoluwa Odoginyon, a deacon.

Osinbajo said that the recently launched economic recovery plan of the Federal Government was focused on promotion of entrepreneurship among young people.

The vice president said that youths were already embracing entrepreneurship in the area of technology, entertainment and music.

“We shall continue to support our youths in this course by providing funds and required infrastructure. We are setting up technology hubs in six different zones.

“That of Abuja is in place already so that young people can have the opportunity of using technology to promote themselves,” he said.

Speaking on the album, the vice president said talent without hard work was irrelevant, adding that those who embrace righteousness would continue to prosper.

Osinbajo, who said every promise God represented must be manifested, noted that this was already evident with the reality of Odoginyon producing an album.

NAN reports that the vice president was received earlier at the Ibadan Airport by Alhaji Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Dr Gbade Ojo, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, and other cabinet members.

