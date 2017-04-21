FG Confirms Saleh Dunoma As MD Of FAAN

The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed Saleh Dunoma as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Dunoma’s appointment was approved by the presidency in a statement released on Thursday.

Currently the African Regional President of Airport Council International (ACI), a body overseeing the safety and security of airports globally, Mr. Dunoma, is the first Nigerian elected to occupy the office.

He is a recipient of the highly coveted National Productivity Order of Merit Award, NPOM, who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of aviation in Nigeria and beyond.

Prior to his appointment as the MD, he was the director in charge of projects in the authority and his wealth of experience was very instrumental to the success of the Airport Remodelling project of the Federal Government, under which all 22 airports being managed by FAAN were remodelled, according to existing international standards.

Earlier today, President Muhammadu Buhari, while nominating Prof. James Momoh for the position of Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation.

