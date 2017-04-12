Pages Navigation Menu

FG declares Friday and Monday public holidays

Posted on Apr 12, 2017

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 14 and Monday, 17, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Lt . Gen . Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja.

He enjoined Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this contribute to unity and peaceful co- existence among Nigerians.

A statement by the Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Muhammadu Maccido, said Dambazau further urged Nigerians to co- operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari, “in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation. ”

The minister wished all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration.

