FG declares two-day holiday for Easter

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17, as public holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He enjoined Christians and other Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and extend spiritual benefits of Easter such as love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness in all their interaction during the holidays.

He also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for unity and peaceful co-existence in the country.

‎

Dambazau stressed the need for Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

