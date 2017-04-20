FG Discloses Owner Of N13bn Cash Found In Ikoyi Apartment

In what looks like an apparent disclosure of the ownership of the 13 billion Naira retrieved in a residential apartment at Osborne towers, Ikoyi, Lagos few weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, over possession of the such funds.

According to Nigerian Bulletin analysis, Mr. Femi Adesina’s press statement released on Wednesday, it clearly showed that the Presidency has admitted that the recovered fund belong to the National Intelligence Agency, headed by Amb. Ayo Oke.

According to the statement, President Buhari has also inaugurated a three-man Committee comprising the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the National Security Adviser, headed by the Vice President, is to conduct investigation into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

The Committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.

The most senior officer in the NIA, is to act, during the period of investigation.

As part of investigations into the 13 billion Naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had also searched apartments of the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; and a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Mu’azu.

Other prominent persons, living in the building, include a former Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mrs Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, and C.E.O of Ebony Life Television, Mo’ Abudu.