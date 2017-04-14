FG Expresses Commitment To Self Sustaining Power Sector Tarrif

• To Enforce Discos’ Metering Commitments · As Fashola chairs 14th Power Sector Operators’ Meeting in Oshogbo · Payment of MDA debts starts with initial tranche of N374,551,000 to Abuja DisCo for outstanding debts at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja · Aregbesola acknowledges gradual improvement of electricity supply especially in Osun State; underscores the importance of the Power Sector Recovery Plan · NERC will issue red cards, yellow cards and where it is necessary award penalties-Minister Power Sector Operators rose from their 14th Monthly Meeting with the Minister of Power Works and Housing in Osogbo, Osun State with the Federal Government expressing its commitment to tariffs that would ensure a self-sustaining power sector and supporting the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission in applying sanctions where appropriate to ensure operators comply with the rules. In a Communiqué after the Meeting hosted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the National Control Centre, Osogbo, the Vice Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, who made the commitment also said the focus of the recently reconstituted commission would include enforcing DisCos’ metering commitments, prepaid meters for MDAs, centralised management of market revenues collected from all customers, appropriate capitalisation of DisCos, and prudent procurement. According to the Communiqué, the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria, also restated the company’s commitment to expand transmission infrastructure and improve its operation and performance within the Power Sector value chain while encouraging the industry to take necessary steps to address the problem of unutilized load (previously described as load rejection) currently causing high system frequency on the National Grid.

