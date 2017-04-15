FG formalising MSMES via National Enterprise Development Programme
Federal Government says it is ensuring that small scale businesses transit into formalised enterprises that can contribute meaningfully to the economy and drive growth through its National Enterprise Development Programme (NEDEP). Government’s NEDEP initiative spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment and its parastatal comprising of the Bank of Industry (BoI), SMEDAN…
