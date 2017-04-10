FG has no plans to monitor social media chats, calls of Nigerians – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has dismissed as false information on various social media platforms alleging that the federal government has put in place necessary measures to monitor and record all phone calls and social media posts made by the citizens. The Minister, in a statement signed and issued in Abuja […]
