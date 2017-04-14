FG Inaugurates Ultra-modern Passport‎ Office In Kano ‎ ‎

The Federal Government has inaugurated a new ultra-modern Passport Processing Office in Kano State as part of plans to bring immigration services closer to Nigerians.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau said the‎ measure was part of plans to decentralise the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and ensure better service delivery. ‎

He said that the new edifice would also compliment operations of the old passport office which had been overstretched.

Dambazau assured of ongoing plans to inaugurate more NIS passport offices across the country in order to ensure efficient service delivery.

Earlier, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje said that the new passport office located within Kombotso area along Zaria Road would greatly enhance the operations‎ of NIS.

According to him, the desire of his government to ensure that Passport applicants in the state do not over stretch themselves and the facilities at the only Passport Office on Farm Settlement Road necessitated the collaboration with NIS.

‎ Ganduje said that his government had donated the‎ office complex to the NIS as a demonstration of efforts at deepening the existing cordial relationship between his government and NIS.

He pledged continued cooperation with NIS in order to improve its operations in line with international best practices.

The Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede in his remarks assured of efficient service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

He said the NIS would continue to work with state governments and relevant stakeholders to improve its operations.

The event was graced by officials from the Ministry of Interior, NIS, Diplomats, representatives of Kano Emirate Council and other Immigration stakeholders. (NAN)

